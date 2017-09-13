Sharon Markwardt
September 30, 2017 | 5–8 pm
Your Private Collection Art Gallery
106 N. Houston, Granbury, Texas 76048 Get directions
817-579-7733
Hope you will join us at Your Private Collection Art Gallery in celebrating the art of “Color of the West” artist Sharon Markwardt. Highly awarded and frequently published, Sharon has been named to the WOW-Women of the West, the prestigious group of the foremost female western artists. It is very special that we have the honor of Sharon in our gallery. Come meet her and her new works.