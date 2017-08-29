Advertise   Donate

Saul Waranch: Visions of Lough Swilly: Lake of Shadows

Saul Waranch: Visions of Lough Swilly: Lake of Shadows

September 7 - 30, 2017

Opening: September 9, 2017 | 5–8 pm

Reception: September 16, 2017 | 11 am – 5 pm

Conversation: September 30, 2017 | 3–5 pm

Haley-Henman Gallery

422 Singleton Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75212 Get directions

(214) 749-1277

An exhibition featuring paintings by Saul Waranch.

  1. Jeff Abrams
    I’m looking forward to this show. As an avid fan and early collector of Mr. Waranch’s art, I know that this series represents a new and exciting development for the artist. Best wishes to Saul.

