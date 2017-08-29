Lauren Moya Ford: Like a Flower and a Current of Air...
September 16 - October 7, 2017
1412 Bonnie Brae, Houston, TX 77006 Get directions
713-298-4750
A show of paintings and an artist book by Lauren Moya Ford. The artist on her work: “The paintings in this exhibition are based on a series of 35 mm photographs that I took in the Iberian Peninsula. The new artist book Nine Postcards and a Love Letter features a selection of postcards that I’ve collected over the past year paired with short writings about art historical and personal moments that these objects evoke, from speculations about my mother’s girlhood in Spain to falling in love with a 19th century French painter.”
This show has been rescheduled to open on Saturday September 16th from 6-8 PM.
Half of all proceeds from the sale of this work will go to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, as will half of all sales for the rest of the 2017-2018 season.
