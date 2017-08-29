Lauren Moya Ford: Like a Flower and a Current of Air...

A show of paintings and an artist book by Lauren Moya Ford. The artist on her work: “The paintings in this exhibition are based on a series of 35 mm photographs that I took in the Iberian Peninsula. The new artist book Nine Postcards and a Love Letter features a selection of postcards that I’ve collected over the past year paired with short writings about art historical and personal moments that these objects evoke, from speculations about my mother’s girlhood in Spain to falling in love with a 19th century French painter.”