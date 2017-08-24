Michael Meads: Der Liebestod and Other Drawings
September 2 - October 1, 2017
303 East 11th Street, Houston, TX 77008 Get directions
(713) 862-2532
Add to Calendar 09-09-2017 06:00:00 PM 09-09-2017 09:00:00 PM MM/DD/YYYY Michael Meads: Der Liebestod and Other Drawings Michael Meads: Der Liebestod and Other Drawings 303 East 11th Street, Houston, TX 77008 Redbud Gallery aBbDxPIzQzxAZbXpimfr25770
Meads conjures a magical world combining characters that don’t belong together: valkyries, Roman gods, frat boys, and firemen all inhabit the same plane…
wouldn’t that just mean nonsensical? Postmodernism is dead. His work is overrated.