Advertise   Donate

Michael Meads: Der Liebestod and Other Drawings

/* */

Michael Meads: Der Liebestod and Other Drawings

September 2 - October 1, 2017

Opening: September 9, 2017 | 6–9 pm

Redbud Gallery

303 East 11th Street, Houston, TX 77008 Get directions

(713) 862-2532

A show of graphite drawings by artist Michael Meads. In his works, Meads conjures a magical world combining characters that don’t belong together: valkyries, Roman gods, frat boys, and firemen all inhabit the same plane.

Print Friendly
Add to Calendar 09-09-2017 06:00:00 PM 09-09-2017 09:00:00 PM MM/DD/YYYY Michael Meads: Der Liebestod and Other Drawings Michael Meads: Der Liebestod and Other Drawings 303 East 11th Street, Houston, TX 77008 Redbud Gallery aBbDxPIzQzxAZbXpimfr25770
About Post Author

1 Response

  1. Jorge Javier McLaughlin
    Reply

    Meads conjures a magical world combining characters that don’t belong together: valkyries, Roman gods, frat boys, and firemen all inhabit the same plane…

    wouldn’t that just mean nonsensical? Postmodernism is dead. His work is overrated.

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'