High Plains Print + Music Fest
March 24 - 25, 2017
The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center For The Arts- LHUCA
511 Avenue K, Lubbock, TX 79401 Get directions
(806) 762-8606
A festival celebrating music and printmaking! LHUCA and Charles Adams Studio Project will be hosting curated print shows, and there will be music throughout the fest. For info and tickets, go here.
Come check it out if you are able!
https://highplainsfest.org/bands/