Wisdom of Compassion: The Art and Science of Iwasaki Tsuneo (1917-2002)

March 11 - June 22, 2017

Workshop: March 25, 2017 | 12:45–4:45 pm

Wellness Series | Painting Enlightenment: The Art and Science of the Heart Sutra with Dr. Paula Arai

Crow Collection of Asian Art

2010 Flora Street, Dallas, TX 75201 Get directions

(214) 979-6430

A show of works created by Japanese artist and scientist Iwasaki Tsuneo. The pieces in the exhibition draw from Iwasaki’s interests, including Buddhism, science, and art.

  1. Katherine Haimson
    This exhibition was beautifully presented. I am thrilled that people in America will have an opportunity to experience The Heart Sutra, a profound piece on the deep wisdom within us.

