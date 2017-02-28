Wisdom of Compassion: The Art and Science of Iwasaki Tsuneo (1917-2002)

March 11 - June 22, 2017

Wellness Series | Painting Enlightenment: The Art and Science of the Heart Sutra with Dr. Paula Arai

Crow Collection of Asian Art

2010 Flora Street, Dallas, TX 75201



(214) 979-6430

A show of works created by Japanese artist and scientist Iwasaki Tsuneo. The pieces in the exhibition draw from Iwasaki’s interests, including Buddhism, science, and art.