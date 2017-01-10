15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events

Houston Center for Photography’s 2017 Print Auction

January 27 - February 20, 2017

Opening: January 27, 2017 | 5:30–8 pm

Reception: February 20, 2017 | 6–8 pm

A reception and tour of the Print Auction Exhibition with Anne Tucker and Clint Willour

Houston Center for Photography

1441 West Alabama Street, Houston, TX 77006 Get directions

(713) 529-4755

It’s time again for the Houston Center for Photography’s annual print auction! The exhibition features photographs by more than 60 artists.

