The People’s Gallery 2015

February 27 - April 27, 2015

Opening: February 27, 2015 | 6–9 pm

Artist talk: April 24, 2015 | 6–8 pm

“Art After Six” extended gallery hours 6-8pm and talks by exhibition artists Valerie Fowler, Denise Fulton, and Lawrence Jolly starting at 6:15 pm in Boards & Commissions room.

Artist talk: May 29, 2015 | 6–8 pm

“Art After Six” extended gallery hours 6-8pm and talks by exhibition artists Faustinus Deraet, Leslie Kell, and Philip Rogers starting at 6:15 pm in Boards & Commissions room.

Artist talk: June 26, 2015 | 6–8 pm

“Art After Six” extended gallery hours 6-8pm and talks by exhibition artists Barbara Irwin, Amy Scofield, and Liana Tomchess starting at 6:15 pm in Boards & Commissions room.

301 W. 2nd Street, Austin, Texas 78701 Get directions

Works by over 100 Austin-area artists, displayed in the public spaces of the first three floors of Austin City Hall. During the entire exhibit year, the public is invited to vote for one artwork that will be purchased from the artist and added to the City Hall permanent collection.

  1. Terri St Arnauld
    Please revise the 2017 Art After Six topics to reflect changes that were made. It would also be helpful to have the artists’ names so attendees could become somewhat familiar with their work prior to the discussion.

