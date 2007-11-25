Advertise   Donate

Homecoming The 3rd Biennial Art Alumni Invitation

/* */

Homecoming The 3rd Biennial Art Alumni Invitation

October 5 - November 25, 2007

Texas Southern University - University Museum

3100 Cleburne Street, Houston, TX 77004 Get directions

713-313-7011

Celebrating graduates from TSU

Print Friendly
Add to Calendar MM/DD/YYYY Homecoming The 3rd Biennial Art Alumni Invitation Homecoming The 3rd Biennial Art Alumni Invitation 3100 Cleburne Street, Houston, TX 77004 Texas Southern University - University Museum aBbDxPIzQzxAZbXpimfr25770
About Post Author

1 Response

  1. Marie
    Reply

    Go to YouTube. Enter ColorDreamers. This is one of your students….Amir Shakir… A ceiling mural in a mansion. He does sculptures as well. You will be pleasantly surprised.
    Thank you

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'