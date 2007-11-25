Homecoming The 3rd Biennial Art Alumni Invitation
October 5 - November 25, 2007
Texas Southern University - University Museum
3100 Cleburne Street, Houston, TX 77004 Get directions
713-313-7011
Go to YouTube. Enter ColorDreamers. This is one of your students….Amir Shakir… A ceiling mural in a mansion. He does sculptures as well. You will be pleasantly surprised.
Thank you