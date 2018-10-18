This and That: Donald Judd and a West Texas Train

by Brandon Zech October 18, 2018
0
“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: Blocks

We know, from his work in West Texas, that Donald Judd was inspired by and took from his landscape. Below are pictures of a train headed into Marfa, paired with Judd’s multicolored works. I could write more, but I’ll let these images speak for themselves.

 

Railroad Train in Marfa West Texas

 

Donald Judd Colorful Wall Sculpture in his art Studio Marfa Texas

A pine studio table designed by Judd under an untitled 1984 wall piece by the artist in his Art Studio at the Judd Foundation in Marfa, Texas. Photo: Martien Mulder for WSJ. Magazine. Artwork: Untitled, 1984, Pulver on Aluminum; Donald Judd Art © 2017 Judd Foundation Ars/NY.

 

Railroad Train in Marfa West Texas

 

Donald Judd Untitled multicolor sculpture

Donald Judd, Untitled, 1985, Enameled aluminum. Installation view from Donald Judd: The Multicolored Works, Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 2013

 

Railroad Train in Marfa West Texas

 

Donald Judd Multicolor wall sculpture

An untitled sculpture by Donald Judd

 

Railroad Train in Marfa West Texas

 

Donald Judd Multicolor metal sculptures

Entrance Gallery view of Donald Judd: The Multicolored Works, The Pulitzer Foundation for the Arts. Photograph by Florian Holzherr. Art © Judd Foundation. Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY

 

Railroad Train in Marfa West Texas

 

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan

0 comment

