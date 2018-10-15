Art Boors: Daedelus Hoffman and Lindsay Starr

by Neil Fauerso October 15, 2018
2
Daedelus Hoffman and Lindsay Starr

Neil Fauerso talks to Austin’s Daedelus Hoffman and Lindsay Starr, who run Cattywampus Press (which produces short-run artist publications) and Dirty Dark Place (an art space located in a stall at the Kyle Flea Market, outside of Austin), and H I X Collective, among other art endeavors. For more bio on the two, see below.

“Jim Roche taught me everything I know about how to alienate people in a good-natured way. And to really use what you’ve got to make a lot out of a little.”

Listen to the podcast below, or go to Glasstire’s Soundcloud channel here.

 

Via Cattywampus Press:

“Daedelus Hoffman is an artist, author, curator, and aspiring librarian whose work has been featured in numerous arts publications including Glasstire, ArtForum, Arts International, The New York Times, Destroyer Journal, The Creators Project, and Art in America. He is also the founder of H I X — a project-based collective critically surveying the culture scape of the contemporary American South. His work resides in the permanent collections of the Wright State Museum of Art, Museum of Fine Art Tallahassee, and Santa Fe College Center for Contemporary Art.. 

“Lindsay Starr is a communication designer and educator specializing in book design and project management. In addition to co-running Cattywampus Press, she is an Assistant Professor for the School of Art + Design at Texas State University. Her design work has been recognized by Print Magazine’s Regional Design Annual, AIGA 50 Book/50 Covers, the AAUP Book, Jacket, and Journal Show, The New York Book Show, and The Texas Institute of Letters.”

Michael A. Morris October 16, 2018 - 11:36

Really nice to hear Roger Beebe name checked here. We need to bring him back to Dallas again.

