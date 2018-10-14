Sacre Bleu! Georgia Statue Defaced With ‘Googly Eyes’

by Glasstire October 14, 2018
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

Fetch us our smelling salts: as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (via The Hill),  a statue of the Revolutionary War general Nathanael Greene in Savannah was defaced with a pair of ‘googly eyes.” The article leads with a video titled “Who Was Nathanael Greene?”

In a statement, the City of Savannah stated, “Who did this?! It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it’s a crime.”

The City of Savannah’s statement went viral.

The practice of putting googly eyes on inanimate objects (which apparently is called “eyebombing“) is evergreen. There’s even a Googly Eyes Foundation.

eyebombing-street-art-googly-eyes

Image via Collossal

The Houston artists The Art Guys were known for using googly eyes in their work:

the-art-guys-reclining-nude-googly-eyes

The Art Guys, “Reclining Nude” 2007.

 

the art guys Giant_googly eyes camh museum

The Art Guys placed giant googly eyes on the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston in 1995

 

the-art-guys-ARTnews_1998

0 comment

You may also like

UT Removes Confederate Statues Overnight; Bomb Attempt and...

August 21, 2017

Houston Joins the Anti-Confederate Monument Movement

August 18, 2017

How to Erase the Flood

June 5, 2017

Art Dirt: Banksy Prank Fail

October 13, 2018

Oh, Texas. Our Texas.

June 27, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: