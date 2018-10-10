The Stop Signs of Marfa, Texas

by Brandon Zech October 10, 2018
0
This year’s Chinati Weekend felt more sparse and relaxed than those in recent memory. Unlike last year’s shindig, for which throngs of people descended on Marfa to catch Solange’s concert, the 2018 weekend featured less programming and a lower-key performance by musician Rosanne Cash.

Because of the lack (or perceived lack) of people, hustle, and bustle, the town felt sleepier, making it easier to relax into the landscape. While I was walking around Marfa, I began to notice the various states of its stop signs: some were faded, some were defaced, some were political, and some were minimal. They jived perfectly with the sleepy but urgent mood of the town. Here are some of those stop signs.

artsy Stop Sign in Marfa Texas

artsy Stop Sign in Marfa Texas

artsy Stop Sign in Marfa Texas

artsy Stop Sign in Marfa Texas

artsy Stop Sign in Marfa Texas

