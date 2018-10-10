Sculpture Month Houston Returns With a Bang in 2018

This October marks the return of Sculpture Month Houston, a biennial event focused on celebrating sculpture in Houston, Texas. Originally established in 2016, Sculpture Month aimed to be more than just a city-wide celebration. Its organizers — Volker Eisele and Antarctica Black of Houston’s Rudolph Blume Fine Art / ArtScan Gallery and artist and curator Tommy Gregory — envisioned that Sculpture Month would be added to the list of top-tier festivals Houston is recognized for, like FotoFest and CounterCurrent, and continue conversations that are prevalent in the art world at large.

To this end, the main draw of 2016’s festival was From Space to Field, a large-scale group exhibition in a defunct Success Rice grain silo building, which featured site-specific works, sculptures, and other installations by numerous Texas-based and national artists.

Even though Sculpture Month Houston is technically a biennial event, with multiple offsite shows and participating spaces programming sculptural works, the festival does have rather consistent programming. For example, in 2017, it opened another silo group show, Tensile Strength, that was discussed on Glasstire by Christina Rees and Rainey Knudson. About the show, which was her first experience in the silo building, Rees said:

“I think some of the artists did an outstanding job of using these incredibly weird, difficult, monolithic cylindrical rooms. Certainly some of the work was strong enough to pull me from my silos-are-cool reverie to get me focused on the art.”

This year, Sculpture Month Houston returns with related programming at more than 40 spaces across the city, including museums, commercial galleries, non-profit art spaces, and special Sculpture Month-organized shows. One of the main draws again is an exhibition in the Houston silos. Titled Peak Shift, the show explores how sculpture has evolved. And although the show features fewer artists than past iterations, this is the first year that some of the selected artists were given multiple silos for their projects. At the opening of Peak Shift, on October 13, 2018 from 6-9PM, artist Hills Snyder will be performing his piece Misery Repair Shoppe.

Two additional highlights of Sculpture Month Houston 2018 include Wild blue yonder, an exhibition at the 1940 Air Terminal Museum near Hobby Airport, and Trapping time, an installation by Houston artist Jo Ann Fleischhauer in a defunct air-traffic control tower at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

See below for more information about Peak Shift and Sculpture Month Houston’s other exhibitions and participating spaces.

Commencement Celebration at the Houston Police Officer’s Memorial

11AM-12:30PM on October 11, 2018

A kickoff event for the 2018 Sculpture Month Houston festival.

Peak Shift

October 13 – December 1, 2018

Peak Shift is Sculpture Month Houston’s exhibition at SITE Gallery Houston, inside the old rice silos at Sawyer Yards. Artists in the show include: Hillerbrand + Magsamen (Houston), Liss LaFleur (Houston), Frances Bagley (Dallas), Alicia Eggert & Charlie Hoey (Denton), Hills Snyder (San Antonio), James Canales (San Antonio), Jeff Williams (Austin), Kamila Szczesna (Galveston), Ann Wood (Galveston), Leticia Bajuyo (Corpus Christi), Jessica Stockholder (Chicago), and James Talambas (Fort Worth).

Wild blue yonder

1940 Air Terminal Museum

October 20 – December 1, 2018

A group show organized and curated by Sculpture Month Houston. Artists in the show include: Nick Barbee (Galveston), Shane and Peter Allbritton (Houston), Julie De Vries (Houston), Thomas Glassford (Mexico City), Christy Karll (Houston), David Medina (Houston), and Pablo Gimenez Zapiloa (Houston).

Jo Ann Fleischhauer: Trapping time

Bush Intercontinental Airport Control Tower

November 1, 2018 – January 1, 2019

For this Sculpture Month Houston show, Houston artist Jo Ann Fleischhauer has created an installation in the defunct control tower at Bush Intercontinental Airport. This tower was originally designed by architect I.M.Pei.

Sculpture Month Houston 2018 participating spaces include:

Art Spaces

Blaffer Art Museum

City Hall Rotunda

George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Glassell School of Art

Havel Ruck Projects

Houston Center of Contemporary Craft

Houston Community College

Houston Heights Association

Houston Police Officers’ Memorial

Meek Studio and Gallery

MotherDogStudios

Splendora Gardens

Station Museum of Contemporary Art

Sculptures at Art Alley

University of Houston

William P. Hobby Airport

Commercial Galleries

Anya Tish Gallery

Barbara Davis Gallery

Cindy Lisica Gallery

Clarke and Associates

Devin Borden Gallery

Gray Contemporary

McClain Gallery

Moody Gallery

Nicole Longnecker Gallery

Gallery Sonja Roesch

guerrero-projects

Redbud Gallery

Sicardi Gallery

Vaughan Mason Fine Arts

Non-Profit Institutions

Art League Houston

DiverseWorks

Galveston Arts Center

Lawndale Art Center

SMH Curated Spaces

SITE Gallery Houston

1940 Air Terminal Museum

The Tower at IAH

Orton Gallery at Glassell School of Art

Rudolph Blume Fine Art / ArtScan Gallery