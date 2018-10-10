4×4: Katie Pell – What gets you going creatively?

“I can get people to experience something or an idea that I’ve been exploring myself, and that seems really worthwhile to me.”

4×4: Artist Q+A is a video series by Walley Films in association with Glasstire. We follow four Texas visual artists who are each asked the same four questions. The featured artists are Mari Hernandez, Katie Pell, Charlie Kitchen, and Adriana Corral. A new video will premiere each Wednesday. Learn more about Katie Pell here. Learn more about the filmmakers at www.WalleyFilms.com.