Party Pics: October 6 at The Union

by Glasstire October 9, 2018
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail
Party Pic from The Union in Houston, Texas

Video still from Glasstire Party Pics: October 6, 2018

The show: Mujeres del Sur / Women from The South at The Union
The city: Houston
The date: October 6, 2018
Video and more on the show below:

Mujeres del Sur / Women from The South is “a group exhibition featuring a diverse selection of works by fourteen contemporary Latina artists living and working in Southern Texas, representing the mediums of photography, painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, and installation.” The show includes works by:

Lisette Chavez
Luisa Duarte
Jenelle Esparza
Tere Garcia
Julia Barbosa Landois
Daniela C Madrigal
Paloma Mayorga
Lorena Morales Mendez
Delilah Montoya
Karen Navarro
Stephanie Concepcion Ramirez
Xochi Solis
Allison C Valdivia
Jasmine Zelaya

On view at The Union (2315 Union Street, 77007) from October 6 – November 24, 2018.

0 comment

You may also like

Party Pics: November 6 at The Silos on...

November 10, 2015

Party Pics: Halloween at Gspot and Hello Project...

November 1, 2015

Party Pics: February 19 at BLUEorange, Houston

February 24, 2016

Party Pics: July 13 at Inman Gallery

July 16, 2018

Party Pics: September 8 at FotoFest

September 11, 2018

Top Five: May 17, 2018

May 17, 2018

Party Pics: February 6 at 610 Gallery, Houston

February 11, 2016

Party Pics: Aug. 4 at Ro2 Art in...

August 7, 2018

Party Pics: November 21 at BOX 13 ArtSpace,...

November 24, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: