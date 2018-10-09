Party Pics: October 6 at The Union

The show: Mujeres del Sur / Women from The South at The Union
The city: Houston
The date: October 6, 2018
Video and more on the show below:
Mujeres del Sur / Women from The South is “a group exhibition featuring a diverse selection of works by fourteen contemporary Latina artists living and working in Southern Texas, representing the mediums of photography, painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, and installation.” The show includes works by:
Lisette Chavez
Luisa Duarte
Jenelle Esparza
Tere Garcia
Julia Barbosa Landois
Daniela C Madrigal
Paloma Mayorga
Lorena Morales Mendez
Delilah Montoya
Karen Navarro
Stephanie Concepcion Ramirez
Xochi Solis
Allison C Valdivia
Jasmine Zelaya
On view at The Union (2315 Union Street, 77007) from October 6 – November 24, 2018.