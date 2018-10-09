Party Pics: October 6 at The Union

The show: Mujeres del Sur / Women from The South at The Union

The city: Houston

The date: October 6, 2018

Video and more on the show below:

Mujeres del Sur / Women from The South is “a group exhibition featuring a diverse selection of works by fourteen contemporary Latina artists living and working in Southern Texas, representing the mediums of photography, painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, and installation.” The show includes works by:

Lisette Chavez

Luisa Duarte

Jenelle Esparza

Tere Garcia

Julia Barbosa Landois

Daniela C Madrigal

Paloma Mayorga

Lorena Morales Mendez

Delilah Montoya

Karen Navarro

Stephanie Concepcion Ramirez

Xochi Solis

Allison C Valdivia

Jasmine Zelaya

On view at The Union (2315 Union Street, 77007) from October 6 – November 24, 2018.