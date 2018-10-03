Sotheby’s Expands Presence In Texas; Names Charlie Adamski Caulkins Head of Dallas Office

Charlie Adamski Caulkins has been named Head of Office at Sotheby’s in Dallas. Joining, in Texas, Aliyya Stude, Vice President of Business Development for Sotheby’s in Houston, and Lexi Yost, Sotheby’s Associate in Fort Worth, Caulkins has a decade of experience in the auction field with an emphasis on contemporary art.

Caulkins’ appointment comes with an increase in Sotheby’s programming in Dallas. Works from Sotheby’s fall auctions of 20th- and 21st-century fine art will be shown at SITE131 in Dallas’s Design District on October 18 and 19.

Prior to this appointment, Caulkins worked for Christie’s as Senior West Coast Specialist for Christie’s Post-War and Contemporary Art Department, and worked closely with the estates of Wayne Thiebaud and Ruth Asawa.

Caulkins states: “Our exhibition at SITE131 this October is just the beginning in terms of a consistent calendar of events we intend to implement, where both new and established collectors can discuss and learn more about a range of categories – from fine art to jewelry, watches, wine and beyond. I am particularly excited to live in a city with a vibrant museum community – the impressive number of world-class institutions shows that the community has strong philanthropic roots and cares about supporting, and participating in, the arts.”

Sotheby’s, which was founded in 1744 and currently has ten salesrooms worldwide, continues to grow in Texas. Valentino Carlotti, Sotheby’s Global Head of Business Development, commented: “Sotheby’s saw record participation from bidders and buyers across Texas in 2017, and we see tremendous potential for expanding our relationships throughout the region even further.”