This week, October 5-7, 2018, is the 2018 edition of Chinati Weekend — an annual celebration of art in the small West Texas town of Marfa that’s topped off by the Chinati Foundation’s fundraising benefit dinner. Although the point of the weekend is to welcome donors and patrons, it has turned into a three-day block party for Marfa, and attracts art enthusiasts from around the world.

The Chinati Foundation is a now-famous institution founded by Donald Judd that presents minimalist works in situ, alongside other rotating exhibitions. This year’s Chinati Weekend celebrations include a concert by Rosanne Cash; Richard Maxwell’s acclaimed performance; and various other talks, performances, and events. As always, the weekend kicks off with Made in Marfa, a town-wide open studio and gallery event. The weekend will also feature open hours at the Judd Foundation, which preserves Donald Judd’s other spaces in the town that aren’t owned by Chinati.

Here’s your schedule for Chinati Weekend 2018:

October 5

5-10PM: Made in Marfa: open studios, gallery exhibitions, mercantile events, and performances at more than 40 locations throughout Marfa

5-8PM: Open studio by Chinati resident artist Michael Williams at The Locker Plant

5-8PM: Donald Judd’s untitled (U channel and V channel) works at The Ice Plant

8PM and 10PM: Richard Maxwell’s Ads at The Ice Plant. Reservations are required.

8PM-12AM: Evening lights will illuminate Donald Judd’s downtown studio spaces: the Architecture Studio, Art Studio, and Ranch Office

October 6

10AM-3PM: Open viewing of Chinati’s permanent collection and special exhibition featuring a wall painting by Bridget Riley

10AM-3PM: Judd Foundation open viewing of La Mansana de Chinati/The Block

10AM-3PM: Judd Foundation open viewing of Judd’s art studio

11AM: Remarks on Bridget Riley’s wall painting at Chinati

3:30PM: Rupert Deese talks on Bridget Riley at the Crowley Theater

8PM: Richard Maxwell’s Ads at The Ice Plant. Reservations are required.

9PM: Performance by Rosanne Cash in downtown Marfa

8PM-12AM: Evening lights will illuminate Donald Judd’s downtown studio spaces: the Architecture Studio, Art Studio, and Ranch Office

October 7

7:30-9AM: Viewing of Robert Irwin’s untitled (dawn to dusk) and Donald Judd’s 100 untitled works in mill aluminum and 15 works in concrete

10AM-3PM: Open viewing of Chinati’s permanent collection and special exhibition featuring a wall painting by Bridget Riley

11AM: Remarks on Bridget Riley’s wall painting at Chinati

8PM and 10PM: Richard Maxwell’s Ads at The Ice Plant. Reservations are required.

8PM-12AM: Evening lights will illuminate Donald Judd’s downtown studio spaces: the Architecture Studio, Art Studio, and Ranch Office

Made in Marfa participants include Ballroom Marfa, Cody Barber, Brothers Art Marfa, Building 98, Jessica Cabral, The Clinic, Cobra Rock, Gretchen Lee Coles, Communitie, Do Your Thing, Freda, Garza Marfa, Meghan Gerety/Pure Joy, Jean Goehring, Greasewood Gallery, inde/jacobs, Blanca Jennings, Stephen Krupnick, Magic Hour Marfa, Mano Mercantile, Marfa Book Company, Marfa Brand Soap, Marfa Gallery, Marfa Holocaust and Historic Model Ship Museum, Marfa Open, Marfa Public Radio, Marfa Studio of Arts, Muncle’s Leatherworks, Michael Phelan Studio, Photo Marfa, Ranch Candy Marfa, RULE Gallery, George and Lisa Sacaris, Craig V. Schowengerdt, Matt Scobey, Kathleen Shafer, Lucien Shapiro, Larry Sparks, Speed Studio, Tina Stanley, Laszlo Thorsen-Nagel, Michael Williams, Wrong Marfa, and Yellow Décor.