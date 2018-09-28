Austin-Area Artists: Apply for the 2019 People’s Gallery Exhibition

The City of Austin’s Cultural Arts Division currently has a call open for its 2019 People’s Gallery exhibition. This annual show, which is installed throughout Austin’s City Hall (the building’s architect is Antoine Predock) and typically includes more than 100 works, highlights local artists in a year-long exhibition — from February 22, 2019 through January 1, 2020. The jury panel for this year’s show includes three local artists and past People’s Gallery exhibitors: Vy Ngo, Ric Nelson, and Stephanie Sandova.

This upcoming, 15th edition of the People’s Gallery exhibition will likely include programming throughout the year based on various artists’ artworks on view. In the past, the show’s programming has included conversations about photography and the arguments of digital versus analog, the inclusion of politics in art, and how artists are inspired by nature, among other topics.

The 2019 People’s Gallery Exhibition also includes an additional, paid, call for artists:

“Artists are invited to propose temporary, site-specific artwork installations for display in the Mayor’s second floor stairwell at City Hall for the duration of the 2019 exhibition. The total project budget is $3,000 and must include all materials, installation, and de-installation of the artwork.”

The deadline to submit artworks for the 2019 People’s Gallery Exhibition is 5PM on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. See below details and submission requirements.

Artists are eligible to submit their works if:

—They are older than 18 years of age

—They live or work in the following counties: Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, or Williamson

Submission details:

—Artists can submit up to five works

—Artists must submit a resume (3-page maximum)

—Artists must include a brief statement for each entry (exhibition labels will include this statement)

—Submitted works must be available throughout the run of the exhibition

For more details and to submit, go here. To watch a recorded video of the artist information meeting hosted by the City about the open call, go here.