Land an Art Job in the Rio Grande Valley

The International Museum of Art & Science (IMAS), the hub for fine art and science-related programming in McAllen (which is in South Texas), is currently searching for a grant writer and a marketing director.

Founded in the 1960s, the IMAS has been serving the region’s education needs through exhibits, community programming, workshops, and more. The museum is hoping to hire someone for its two open positions within the next two weeks. See below for more details on the IMAS’ openings, and for additional art job openings in the Rio Grande Valley.

Job openings at the International Museum of Art & Science in McAllen:

Grant Writer: Responsible for securing grant funds through foundations and corporations, as well as local, state and federal agencies. The successful candidate will have a proven win record for procuring grant funds in the areas of art and science, education, museums, or related fields. Must be able to edit and write grant narratives, prepare grant timelines, provide measurable outcomes for success, submit compliance reports and administrative grant duties. Works with all departments to secure funds for mission related programs; strategic plans. Must be able to work independently and cohesively with all departments. Must have experience in researching grant management software systems, such as eCivis or Foundation Center for matching agency requirements to mission based programs.

Marketing Director: The marketing director has responsibility for implementation of internal and external communications. The main objective of the director of marketing is to increase visibility, engagement, and revenue growth through social media, website, and other marketing collateral as needed.

Job opening at the buildingcommunityWORKSHOP in Brownsville:

Design Associate: This position requires the ability to apply a diverse set of skills to a diverse set of issues. What that means is that you may work on the design of a building or a public space, go to a community meeting, research code or policy, design a flyer, advise a coworker, and get direction from a supervisor in the same day. Other days you may just do one thing. The ability to be nimble but remain focused is paramount.

Job opening at Total Imaging Solutions Inc in McAllen:

Graphics Artist: Graphic Artist must demonstrate the following: 1. Education and use of Adobe Creative Suite a) Illustrator b) Photoshop c) InDesign 2. Microsoft Suite a) Word b) Publisher c) PowerPoint 3. Production Print 4. Professional Phone Manor 5. 3D Printing file creation and print experience (CAD/CAM)

Job opening at Michaels in McAllen:

Manager – Art Framing: The Frame Department Manager is responsible for the efficient and profitable operation of the Framing Department. Also, is responsible for understanding and executing Michaels framing programs, including the Work Flow Production System. And responsible for taking orders, providing exceptional customer service and the production of orders. Serves as Manager on Duty when assigned and authorized to carry a perimeter key and POS management key. Performs overall store management duties along with opening and closing the store when scheduled.

