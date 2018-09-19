Texas Photographic Society Names Sarah Sudhoff its Executive Director

The Texas Photographic Society (TPS), a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting photography, has named Sarah Sudhoff its executive director. Replacing photographer and educator Amy Holmes George, who recently stepped down after serving the organization for five years, Sudhoff continues TPS’ long history of having an artist lead the organization.

In addition to showing her work at national and international venues, like Filter Photo Festival and Roots & Culture in Chicago, Pioneer Works in Brooklyn, and the DongGang International Photo Festival in South Korea, Sudhoff has been quite involved in the Texas art scene. She was a fall 2012 resident at Artpace in San Antonio, served for a short stint as the executive director of the Houston Center for Photography, and ran a space called Capsule Gallery in Houston’s Isabella Court building. She’s also exhibited her own photographs, sculptures, and performance works across the state, including a recent show at grayDUCK Gallery in Austin, and an exhibition currently on view at the Galveston Arts Center.

Sudhoff said of her new role at the Texas Photographic Society:

“As a photographer and educator over the past 20 years, I have experienced first hand the value of the resources, support, and opportunities offered by TPS. I welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the dynamic board and partner with diverse communities to support the mission and vision of Texas Photographic Society.”

The TPS regularly hosts workshops, exhibitions, and other programs to support its audience across the state. Though the organization itself is based in Texas, a significant portion of its members are not: its roster of 1,400+ artists come from 49 states and twelve countries. Membership is affordable (with regular memberships costing $40 annually), and provides artists with a host of benefits.

TPS members can meet Sudhoff at the organization’s upcoming lecture by Arthur Meyerson at 7PM on September 27, 2018 at the Dallas Center for Photography.