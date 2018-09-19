Celebrate Austin Museums with Austin Museum Day 2018

Sunday, September 23, 2018 marks the 21st annual Austin Museum Day in the greater Austin area. More than 40 museums will offer special programming, including guided tours and interactive activities. “Austin Museum Day has become a treasured and much-anticipated ‘day of discovery’ when residents and visitors can seek out not only our flagship institutions, but also smaller hidden gems,” Austin Museum Partnership Co-Chair Lani Gonzalez says.

Below are some of the highlights of Austin Museum Day 2018.

The Mexic-Arte Museum will host an artist workshop with the Puerto Rican collective KUNIKLO. KUNIKLO is comprised of Diego Mireles Duran, Chereya Esters, Olivia Warner, Jose Luis Sanabria, Luis Gabriel Sanabria, and Sebastian Turner. The collective’s practice centers on themes of nature, culture, rituals, and investigations into literary and philosophical theory.

The Contemporary Austin will offer special events in both of its locations. At the Jones Center, visitors can experiment with materials and ideas from its current exhibitions in the museum’s pop-up Art Lab. There will also be yoga and refreshments on the building’s new roof terrace, including a pop-up by Juice Austin. Laguna Gloria will have a new interactive sculpture game made for the museum in partnership with UT’s School of Architecture that allows visitors to make a game-inspired work of art to take home. Food and drink trucks Burro Cheese Kitchen, Juice Austin, Mmmpanadas, Cold Ones will all be onsite providing refreshments.

The Visual Arts Center at UT Austin will offer an opportunity to meet artist-in-residence Lan Tuazon and chat with her about her exhibition In the Land of Real Shadows. Visitors will also be able to make an Arctic animal pin out of reused materials with local artist Calder Kamin’s Neocortex Classroom.

All of the above events run from 12-4PM. A full list of participating museums for Austin Museum Day 2018 can be found here.