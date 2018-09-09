Artists: Apply to the Charles Adams Studio Project Residency

Applications are now open for the Charles Adams Studio Project Residency in Lubbock. Started with the goal of bringing artists to the Panhandle for long-term stints, CASP’s residency is open to both professional artists and recent graduates, with recent grads (of undergraduate or MFA programs) receiving discounted rent in exchange for work. Although many of its past participants have been studio artists, like Jeff Wheeler, Bale Creek Allen, Jeff Dell, Kaneem Smith, and Colleen O’Brien, the program is open to creatives of all disciplines, including writers, playwrights, musicians, etc. The residency is offered in one or two-year stints. See below for a list of amenities artists receive at the CASP residency. Applications are due on October 1, 2018 for the January move-in date.

The Charles Adams Studio Project residency’s amenities include:

— A 1,000-square-foot studio and exhibition space attached to a 400-square-foot living area

— Covered parking

— Access to CASP’s print studio and metal shop

— Opportunities for studio visits with other artists and curators

— An exhibition space in the hear of the city’s First Friday Art Trail, a monthly event attended by hundreds of Lubbockians

— The opportunity to sell art during the Art Trail

— The ability to host and curated exhibitions in your studio space

Stipulations for residents:

— Must maintain weekly studio hours and participate in the First Friday Art Trail

— Must pay monthly rent and utilities. (Rent is $700 monthly for professional artists and $500 for recent graduates.)

— Must return the studio to its original condition upon move out

For more details and to apply, go here. To learn about CASP’s other projects, like its recent announcement about building four new affordable studio spaces for Lubbock artists, go here.