Project Row Houses to Hold Social Practice.Social Justice Symposium

On Saturday, September 8, in the Historic Eldorado Ballroom, Houston’s Project Row Houses (PRH) will host its “Social Practice.Social Justice” symposium. The day-long symposium, which features panel discussions and a keynote address, brings renowned, socially-engaged artists, activists and thought leaders from across the U.S. to Houston’s Third Ward to share their insights on the role of art and creativity in the social and political landscape.

“Through the Symposium, we aim to create a thought-provoking and engaging dialogue around the intersection of art, community engagement and neighborhood development,” said Ryan N. Dennis, curator and programs director of PRH. “We believe our keynote speaker and panelists will highlight creative actions around preservation and social practice in communities, and in turn, we can share how PRH spurs direct action through art and engagement in the Third Ward.”

Lisa Dent, advocate for cultural workers and living artists, will deliver the keynote address, “The Romance of Community,” on Saturday afternoon. She will present current research on philanthropic and cultural organizations, placing the support of artistic work in a socio-economic context. Panelists throughout the day will include Irfana Jetha Noorani, 11th Street Bridge Project, Washington DC; Pat Jordan, Gem Cultural and Education Center, Kansas City; Danielle Burns Wilson, The African American Library at the Gregory School; artist Shani Peters, New York-based; artist Nathaniel Donnett, Houston-based; and cultural worker Jen Delos Reyes, Chicago-based.

Topics include “Neighborhood Development and the Preservation of a Community” and “Beyond Social Practice.” For more information, the full schedule, or to sign up for the symposium, go here.