Introducing the new Glasstire video series Artists Eat, hosted by artist Phillip Pyle the Second. In this first episode, Pyle and Houston artist Stephen Wilson tuck into some local Thai cuisine (outside the Loop) to chat about why Wilson chose that spot, growing up in Acres Homes, and why and how he became an artist.

“In the artwork, I try not to limit myself with medium or process, but the content or the subjects I’m addressing are usually tied to something concrete.”