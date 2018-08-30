Top Five Fall Preview: August 30 2018

Glasstire Fall Preview 2018: Rainey Knudson and Brandon Zech run down the fall exhibitions across Texas that we’re most excited about, and wonder aloud about changes we’ll see at the reopened Menil Collection.

Making Africa: A Continent of Contemporary Design

Blanton Museum of Art (Austin)

October 14 – January 6, 2019

“Making Africa: A Continent of Contemporary Design showcases the work of over 120 artists and designers and illustrates how African design accompanies and fuels economic, social, and political change in the continent. Through sculpture, prints, fashion, furniture, film, photography, apps, maps, digital comics, and more, the exhibition presents Africa as a hub of experimentation that generates innovative design approaches and solutions with worldwide relevance.”

Cult of the Machine: Precisionism and American Art

Dallas Museum of Art

September 16 – January 6, 2019

“Cult of the Machine examines American culture from the 1910s to the Second World War and reveals how the American love affair with new technology and mechanization shaped architecture, design, and the visual culture of the United States. This exhibition includes paintings by American Precisionists such as Charles Sheeler, Georgia O’Keeffe, and Charles Demuth, and iconic works by the masters of straight photography such as Paul Strand, Berenice Abbott, and Edward Steichen. Their creations were highly structured, geometric compositions with smooth surfaces and lucid forms that sought to mimic a streamlined, “machined” aesthetic, with themes ranging from the urban and industrial to the pastoral.”

George Smith: Journey to the Brightest Star

Art League Houston

September 7 – November 3

A show of works by Art League Houston’s 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award in the Visual Arts recipient, George Smith. “The exhibition focuses on work made by the artist during the past four decades and features drawing, sculpture and printmaking. The works in the exhibition reflects Smith’s lifelong fascination with synthesizing three fundamental sources; the sense of scale and the intuitive look of Abstract Expressionism; the flat-faced industrial geometry of Minimal Art; and the expressive symbols and geometry inspired by the Dogon peoples of West Africa.”

Francesca Fuchs: Something

Art League Houston

September 7 – November 3

A show of works by Art League Houston’s 2018 Texas Artist of the Year, Francesca Fuchs. “The exhibition features a series of recent paintings of child-made objects from the artist’s family that have become treasured keepsakes. The paintings continue Fuchs’s fascination with concepts of worth and value as they relate to themes of memory and home.”

Francesca Fuchs: How to Tell the Truth and Painting

Inman Gallery (Houston)

September 14 – October 27

“Francesca Fuchs makes paintings about place and self, looking to the emotional and intellectual intimacies of self-reflection through motherhood, friendships, domestic objects and spaces, as well as art historical references. In How to Tell the Truth and Painting, Fuchs paints the objects left on her father’s desk after his death.”

Pop América, 1965–1975

McNay Art Museum (San Antonio)

October 4 – January 13, 2019

Pop América, 1965–1975 includes works created by Latino/a and Latin American Pop artists between 1965–1975. “The artists in the exhibition create a vital dialogue that crosses national borders, and include Judith Baca, Luis Cruz Azaceta, Jorge de la Vega, Andy Warhol, and Roy Lichtenstein, among others. United by their use of Pop’s rich visual strategies, these artists have made bold contributions to conceptualism, performance, and new-media art, as well as social protest, justice movements, and debates about freedom.”

The Nature of Arp

Nasher Sculpture Center (Dallas)

September 15 – January 6, 2019

A show of sculptures, reliefs, collages, drawings, textiles, and books by Jean Arp. “As a founder of the international Dada movement during World War I, Arp pioneered the use of chance, spontaneity, and collaboration as artistic processes and subsequently developed a vocabulary of curving, organic forms that was to become the lingua franca for several generations of artists.”

Reopening of the Menil Collection in Houston

September 22

The Menil Collection reopens after a seven-month hiatus. In the museum’s building-wide reinstallation, “the Menil’s most loved paintings and sculptures will be presented alongside promised gifts, recent acquisitions, and artworks that have never before been on view.”

Bonus:

Inside-Out

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

September 20 – January 20, 2019

“Inside-Out is an exploration of women’s status and roles in American society as reflected in fashion from foundation to silhouette. This exhibit is about American women and how women have shaped American society, and about the undergarments that have shaped them.”