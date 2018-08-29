Austin’s EAST is on Its Way!

Big Medium’s 17th annual East Austin Studio Tour (EAST) is coming this year on November 10–11 & 17–18, 2018 from 11am–6pm. If it seems too early to get the word out, take a look at the list of more than 500 participating artists (go here). Also, the area of discovery is quite expansive. Track down a map, widely available at all 23 branches of the Austin Public Library as well as many local businesses, and start planning now.

EAST is a program of Big Medium, a nonprofit organization dedicated to championing and cultivating artists and the contemporary arts in Austin and across Texas. Through our programs and partnerships, we are working to foster the arts and facilitate an inclusive cultural dialogue between artists and their communities. The mission of EAST: “EAST is a program of Big Medium, a nonprofit organization dedicated to championing and cultivating artists and the contemporary arts in Austin and across Texas. Through our programs and partnerships, we are working to foster the arts and facilitate an inclusive cultural dialogue between artists and their communities.”

Whether by foot, by bike, or by car, EAST is not to be missed. It is always enlightening to visit with artists in their own studios, but there also artists from out of town, and the group shows can be very dynamic.

There is a slight design theme for 2018 using “trees as a way of emphasizing the importance of regionality and peace in response to our current tumultuous cultural climate.” Ten EAST artists each illustrated a seasonal, native tree.

Big Medium is a busy bunch. Besides EAST, it produces the West Austin Studio Tour, the Texas Biennial, and presents innovative exhibitions throughout the year in the Big Medium Gallery. it also provides studio space to artists at Canopy, and umbrella several artists and creative organizations through its Sponsored Projects program.