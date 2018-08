2 days ago

Monday is the One Year Anniversary of Hurricane Harvey. Photographer Keliy Anderson-Staley (her image shown here) along with her husband and two children, were nervously watching the water outside. They had very little time to move their kids and a few belongings before the water began to rush in to their studios, overtaking personal belongings, photography equipment, and archives. There was no time to make judgements on what to save and what to leave. The water came in too fast. Read more stories at Glasstire.com #harvey