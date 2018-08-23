Top Five: August 23, 2018 with Jenelle Esparza

by Glasstire August 23, 2018
Glasstire’s guest editor Neil Fauerso and San Antonio-based Artpace resident Jenelle Esparza on an exhibition of works inspired by the culture of Mexico, the draw of Australian Aboriginal art, and a timely show addressing incarceration in the U.S.

 

Walls Turned Sideways: Artists Confront the Justice System

1. Walls Turned Sideways: Artists Confront the Justice System
Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
August 25 – January 6, 2019
Opening August 24, 6:30-9PM
Conversation with guest curator Risa Puleo August 25, 2-3PM

Walls Turned Sideways: Artists Confront the Justice System is an exhibition investigating the US’s criminal justice system. Organized by guest curator Risa Puleo, the show includes works spanning the past forty years by over thirty artists. For a full list of artists in the show, go here.

 

Jacinto Guevara: No Tiene Chiste

2.1. Jacinto Guevara: No Tiene Chiste
Presa House (San Antonio)
August 3 – 25
Closing reception August 25, 8-11PM

An exhibition of landscape works by San Antonio artist Jacinto Guevara.

 

Moe Profane: General Malaise and Morality Plays

2.2. Moe Profane: General Malaise and Morality Plays
Presa House (San Antonio)
August 3 – 25
Closing reception August 25, 8-11PM

An exhibition of works by Indiana-born, San Antonio-based artist Michael Breidenbach (aka Moe Profane).

 

Ana Esteve Llorens: Correspondence

3. Ana Esteve Llorens: Correspondence
Las Cruxes (Austin)
August 18 – November 11

Correspondence features “a new series of weaving-objects through which artist Ana Esteve Llorens explores the relation between abstraction, memory and the process of making. Utilizing a loom attached to her body and drawing inspiration from past family living spaces she creates meticulously hand woven images.”

 

Ancestral Modern: Australian Aboriginal Art from the Kaplan & Levi Collection

4. Ancestral Modern: Australian Aboriginal Art from the Kaplan & Levi Collection
Blanton Museum of Art (Austin)
June 3 – September 9

Ancestral Modern: Australian Aboriginal Art from the Kaplan & Levi Collection features contemporary painting and sculpture by Australian Aboriginal artists. Curated by Pamela McClusky, Curator of African and Oceanic Art at the Seattle Art Museum, the exhibition celebrates the renaissance that has occurred since the 1970s within the millennia-old traditions of indigenous Australian art.”

 

MEXICO group exhibition

5. MEXICO
Erin Cluley Gallery (Dallas)
August 25 – October 7
Opening August 25, 6-8PM

“This show presents photographic works, paintings, designs and textiles where Mexico – by way of influence, location and artisans – is the common thread. The exhibit uses the current interest in discourse on the future relationship between Mexico and America to explore how the two cultures have historically been inextricably related concerning art. Artists of different descents and practices showcase how the rich cultural heritage of Mexico and its long-standing relationship with America has influenced their lives and artistic expression.” For a full list of artists in the show, go here.

