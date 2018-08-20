Austin Artists: Learn the Ins and Outs of Sales Tax at this Workshop

This Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018, from 6:30-8PM, Big Medium will host a workshop geared at educating artists about sales tax in Texas. For the program, attorney and former Texas Comptroller employee Kevin Oldham will discuss the intricacies of when artists should and shouldn’t charge sales tax on their goods. This is one in a series of programs that are part of Big Medium’s newest partner program, Creative Standard. Focused on giving artists resources that might not otherwise be available to them, Creative Standard has hosted artist talks, meet ups, and other programs aimed at connecting Austin’s community of artists. In its own words:

“The focus of Creative Standard is to convene artists regularly; provide information, opportunities, and resources through a digital hub; and to create and maintain standards of professionalism and integrity for the creative community to adhere to and uphold.”

The August 22nd tax program is co-sponsored by Texas Accountants and Lawyers for the Arts (TALA), a group dedicated to help artists and non-profits with their legal and accounting needs. Since its inception in 1979, TALA has assisted creative individuals with a wide array of legal claims across the state, and has more recently begun working with inventors through the Patent Pro Bono Program. The organization hosts events of its own in major Texas cities, providing individuals with legal clinics, consultations, and seminars about pertinent legal and fiscal matters. Recently, TALA was a partner in the Houston Museum of African American Culture’s Texas Art for Justice Forum.

See below for upcoming programs organized by Creative Standard. For a schedule of upcoming TALA programs, please go here.

August 22, 6:30-8PM: Tax specialists will lead a presentation to equip artists with necessary knowledge on sales tax procedures.

September 5, 9-10AM: Ashland Viscosi is September’s Coffee Chat featured speaker. Viscosi connects people and ideas, bringing lively energy to all of her endeavors and empowering Austin’s creative community.

September 19, 2-5PM: Creative Standard’s 2018 programming will culminate with a September summit. The event will feature a variety of workshops, panels, and networking opportunities for personal and professional growth.