Blanton and McNay Change Hours and Admission

Early this year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art changed its admission fees to a complicated mess, but mainly it started a mandatory fee for non-New Yorkers, instead of its longtime “suggested” admission.

Texas is following that lead. After the Labor Day holiday, San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum will be closed to the public on both Mondays and Tuesdays (except for group tours). And starting that week, the Museum will offer expanded hours on Wednesdays and Fridays to provide the public with more opportunities to visit after school or office hours. Thursday hours will remain the same, from 10:00 am to 9:00 PM, with free general admission from 4:00 to 9:00 PM thanks to generous support from H-E-B. Saturday and Sunday hours will remain the same.

“Access to beauty is not a privilege but a fundamental right of every San Antonioan,” said Richard Aste, Director of the McNay. “We are committed to expanding our hours—and, in turn, increasing our access—to better serve every member of our community.” The new hours should actually expand admittance to the Museum, calling it “Beyond Business Hours,” making it more accessible to working folks.

Over at the Blanton Museum of Art on the University of Texas at Austin campus, it is also changing it up, effective September 1. For the first time in ten years, the Museum will raise its general admission ticket prices for adults and seniors. Adult admission fees will climb from $7 to $12 and seniors will raise from $7 to $10.

Despite the recent threats to drastically cut the NEA and similar administrations, they fell through. Yet, arts organizations are still feeling the pain and looking for ways to mix it up.