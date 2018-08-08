Top Five: Aug. 9, 2018. The Most Twisted Artists in Texas

Christina Rees and guest editor Neil Fauerso run down the most twisted artists in Texas, according to criteria set forth by Fauerso in his Glasstire essay The Twisted Manifesto: Rules for Making Art in End Times.

“There’s a great value in having confrontational and shocking and sleazy things. It helps you wake up.”

“These artists score five out of five on Neil’s twisted metric. These are some of my very favorite artists in Texas, by the way.”

Read Neil Fauerso’s essay The Twisted Manifesto: Rules for Making Art in End Times.

Read Christina Rees’ review Draftsmen of the Apocalypse.

CHRISTEENE

(Link to CHRISTEENE’s Vimeo page is here. NSFW)

El Franco Lee II

Megan Solis

Thor Johnson

(Link to Johnson’s 2009 Machine-Gun Nose is here. NSFW)

Albert Alvarez

Joachim West

Clay Stinnett