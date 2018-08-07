Two-day Public Gathering in El Paso and Cd. Juárez Will Explore Art Along the Border

The El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) has announced its upcoming two-day gathering, titled La Frontera: Art + People + Place, that invites the public to El Paso (and Juárez, Mexico, just across the border) for an organized look at art being made on both sides of the US-Mexico border. It takes place Sept. 7 and 8, 2018. “La Frontera gathers artists, community members, curators, and journalists to examine the past, present, and future of our creative communities.”

This programming is part of the ongoing, two-museum exhibition, the 5th Transborder Biennial, organized by EPMA in partnership with the Museo de Arte de Ciudad Juárez (MACJ). The Biennial continues at both museums through Sept. 16, 2018. The Friday and Saturday La Frontera events include “panel discussions; guided visits to museums and historic sites; private tours of the 5th Transborder Biennial at EPMA and MACJ; artist-guided biking excursion to El Paso’s murals; and a live border-stories event.”

EPMA Director Dr. Victoria Ramirez states: “At this momentous occasion for El Paso and Juárez, La Frontera looks to the future by bringing together regional and international voices to address what it means to be a creative community situated along the border in the 21st century.”

The cost for La Frontera‘s full programming is $75.00, and includes meals and cross-border transport. Special hotel discounts are available. Registration closes August 17, 2018. Register here.

Here are some highlights of La Frontera‘s programming and event schedule, per EPMA:

Friday, September 7 :

Biennial tour with curators at EPMA.

Tours of historic Juárez and its cultural institutions.

Biennial tour with curators at MACJ.

Session One: Art at MACJ.

Saturday, September 8 :

Tour of El Paso’s murals by bike.

Session Two: People at EPMA.

Border film screening

Session Three: Place, PechaKucha at EPMA.

Live border-story event at EPMA.

To see a list of confirmed La Frontera participants and learn more about La Frontera: Art + People + Place, and to register, please go here. Again, the convening happens on Sept. 7 and 8, 2018.