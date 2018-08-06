Toby Kamps Decamps Blaffer for White Cube in London

Toby Kamps, director and chief curator of University of Houston’s Blaffer Art Museum, is heading to London to take the job of director of external projects at the commercial gallery White Cube. Kamps accepted the Blaffer job a little more than a year ago, after serving as curator at the Menil Collection since 2010. Prior to that, Kamps was a curator at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, starting in 2007.

White Cube announced Kamps’ appointment today. White Cube headquarters in London with two galleries, and has an outpost in Hong Kong. It’s currently expanding operations into New York as well. Celebrated artists in its stable include Anselm Kiefer, Theaster Gates, David Hammons, Mona Hatoum, Gilbert & George, Robert Irwin, Georg Baselitz, and Doris Salcedo.

Via White Cube: “Under the direction of White Cube’s Global Artistic Director Susan May, Kamps will be responsible for seeking new business opportunities for the gallery and leading on external projects in the UK and abroad, from conception to execution. Toby will also play a key role in securing new artists for representation and act as an Artist Liaison for a range of White Cube artists, advising on career strategy, studio liaison, exhibitions and production.”

Kamps begins the job in October of this year.

Kamps tells Glasstire:

“This offer came out of the blue, and it was an extremely difficult decision. This is a fantastic opportunity that makes sense for me and my family at this time. White Cube’s program is extraordinary. It’ll be an honor to work with the gallery’s amazing artists who play such important roles in contemporary culture.

“I feel very strongly about the Blaffer, UH and the City of Houston. The museum’s history is extraordinary, its staff and supporters are wonderful, and this is such an amazing city — full of great artists, patrons, colleagues and friends. It’ll be hard to leave, but I’m very excited about this new venture.”

Prior to landing in Houston, Kamps was a curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego and a director of the Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art.

The current Blaffer show, Anton Vidokle’s Immortality for All: A Film Trilogy on Russian Cosmism, was organized by Kamps and is up through August 11.