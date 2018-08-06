Dallas Bath House Seeks Huge Public Art Project

Don’t know Dallas’ Bath House Cultural Center? Here’s a description from Wikipedia:

“The Bath House (one of the first Art Deco buildings in the southwest) is a Dallas landmark and was originally completed in 1930. In 1958 the Bath House closed and swimming was prohibited to allow the lake to be used as a water supply for the city. The building remained empty and unused for over twenty years. In 1980, the Dallas City Arts Program, the Park and Recreation Department and the East Dallas Chamber of Commerce joined together to renovate the old Bath House. It became the first neighborhood cultural center in the city.

“Today the Bath House Cultural Center serves the artists and independent theatres of Dallas. It presents 15-20 exhibits and over 200 performances, concerts, festivals, workshops, lectures and other events per year.”

Now the Bath House is looking for a public art project:

The art is anticipated to be located at the north end of the Bath House, with the intent that it serve as a gathering space for painting, yoga, meditation, conversation, and music. The project is earmarked to be funded by the Dallas Water Utilities at a cost of $250,000. Since the Dallas Cultural Plan, the Public Art Committee (PAC) of the Office of Cultural Affairs (OCA) are invested in gathering community responses and ideas, public meetings have been scheduled for September 8 at 2pm and September 12 at 6pm for these discussions at the Bath House.

Following the community engagement, the OCA will announce an open Call for Artists who meet the qualification requirement on www.callforentry.org, The call will be predicated on input gathered at community meetings, the White Rock Lake guidelines for art installations at the lake, and the scope of the project noted above. The selection panel will consist of two community members; members of the Bath House staff, Friends of the Bath House Cultural Center, and staff from both the Parks and Recreation and Office of Cultural Affairs departments.