Fresh Arts Announces Final Winter Holiday Art Market Set for November; Applications Open Through August 26

Fresh Arts, a Houston-based non-profit organization aimed at helping artists advance their careers and make a living doing what they love, announced this week that this upcoming Winter Holiday Art Market (WHAM) will be its last. Scheduled to run at Winter Street Studios from November 16th through 18th, the event will feature a selection of juried artists from all disciplines selling their wares.

WHAM has been a standard-bearer for local handmade markets since its inception in 2006. Since then, it has featured more than 600 artists, and has raised over $1 million in sales for participants. Marci Regan Dallas, Fresh Arts’ executive director, commented on the legacy of the event:

“It is clear that WHAM has enriched the lives of Houstonians through the years, attracting an estimated 36,000 attendees since the first one in 2006. This will be WHAM’s final year, and we are proud that Fresh Arts has been able to support hundreds of creative entrepreneurs through the well-loved market. We look forward to passing the baton to the many great markets and festivals in Houston while we focus our attention on long-term avenues of support for Houston artists of all disciplines.”

By retiring WHAM, Fresh Arts will be able to expand its programming in support of artist career development. According to its press release, in 2019 the organization will launch an arts summit that will “provide skill-building training tailored to the evolution of the local arts economy,” along with other events focused on engaging Houstonians in their local arts economy in terms of general involvement and philanthropic participation.

As has become customary, the final WHAM will kick off with an ugly sweater party on November 16th, its opening night. In the meantime, WHAM is still looking for exhibitors — the application deadline is August 26th. See below for more details.

Application Fees

—Each application is subject to a $5 fee.

—Only one application is needed for art collectives or artists that wish to share a booth; however, please list all participating names in the application.

Artist Eligibility

—WHAM is open to ALL artists, artisans, art collectives, and creative business owners living within 60 (ish) miles of Houston.

—You do NOT need to have a Business ID or Tax Permit.

—WHAM is NOT limited to professional or full-time artists.

—Any type of original and/or handcrafted artwork or crafts may be submitted for consideration by the juried panels.

—Applicable art mediums include all forms of fine art and handcrafted-original goods

The 2018 WHAM Jury Panel Includes

—India Lovejoy, Founder of Black Buddha Creative Agency

—Jacob Spacek, artist + curator, Founder of JS Canvas Makers,

—Tina Zulu, Creative Chieftess at Zulu Creative + owner/stylist at Kimono Zulu

—And others to be announced