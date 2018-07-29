Applications Now Open for the 2018 East Austin Studio Tour

Earlier this month, the Austin non-profit organization Big Medium announced that applications for the 2018 East Austin Studio Tour (EAST) will be open to artists from July 10th through August 10th. Now in its seventeenth year, EAST features two jam-packed weekends of open artist studios, special exhibitions, and various events and performance works aimed at showcasing the city’s talent.

While some spaces and artists have struggled with the rising costs of the city’s east side, the past few years of EAST have stayed strong with hundreds of artists participating out of their studios, or using ad hoc spaces to show them and their friends’ works. Many of the most popular stops on the tour are studio complexes where attendees feel like they can get the most bang for their buck, including the Canopy complex (where Big Medium is located), Bolm Studios (the complex that was until this spring the home of Not Gallery), and Pump Project. Although Pump Project’s building recently sold and the it is being forced to move to a new location across Lady Bird Lake, the organization will still be within the tour’s geographical limits: east of I-35, west of Highway 183, south of Highway 290 and north of Riverside. As of now, Pump plans to relocate in September of this year.

Those interested in participating in the 2018 East Austin Studio Tour, which runs November 10-11 & 17-18, 2018, can apply for the event via Big Medium’s website. Applications, which include a spot in the annual EAST catalog, are $175. More information is below.

Applicants interested in showing their work at the 2018 East Austin Studio Tour can apply under the following categories:

ARTISTS

Artists identifies individual creatives and collaboratives. Participants must be free and open both weekends of the tour from 11am-6pm.

Artist in a studio

— This category is reserved exclusively for spaces where artists create their art. This may include home studios, spaces in larger studio complexes, or stand-alone commercial studios.

Guest at a studio

— Artists who don’t work within the boundaries of EAST may participate as a Guest Artist​.

— Guest Artists must make all arrangements with a host studio before submitting an application. (Big Medium does not find studios for Guest Artists).

— Guest Artists must complete their own, separate application.

— Studios may only have a maximum of 6 Guest Artists in accordance with City code and Big Medium policy.

Artist featured in a gallery

— This category is for artists exhibiting at established art venues with regular gallery programming.

— Gallery applications must be artist focused and not about the gallery space itself.

— Featured artist is recommended to be on site during some or all of EAST.

Artist in a temporary space

— This category is for artists exhibiting at a venue not dedicated to showing art year round, which may include pop-up shows, site specific installations, or exhibitions in a warehouse or home.

EXHIBITIONS

Exhibitions is intended for art shows with more than one artist in a single listing and time based experiences. Exhibitions can occur during or after tour hours (11am-6pm).

Group Exhibition

— This category is for exhibitions with more than one artist, which may include pop-up shows, site specific installations, or exhibitions in a warehouse, home, or gallery.

Happening

— Happenings are time based experiences. This category may include art competitions, performances, demonstrations, workshops, artist talks, panel discussions, and other art related activities.

— Activations must occur within the weekend days of EAST.