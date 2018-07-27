National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Leadership Institute Fellows and Its New Grants for 2019

As the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) approaches its 30th anniversary in May 2019, it announces the latest round of grant opportunities for Latino artists and arts organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico. Grants will support projects taking place in 2019, and applications are due Thursday, September 6.

The NALAC Fund for the Arts is the only national grant program intentionally investing in Latinx artists and nonprofit arts organizations in the United States. The 18th NALAC Leadership Institute begins next week in San Antonio. This year’s class is the largest ever. Thirty artists and arts administrators are convening for a week-long rigorous program in arts management and leadership development. They are:

Becky Alemán, Friends of the High Line (NY)

Sharon Benítez, Movimiento de Arte y Cultura Latino Americana (CA)

William Camargo, Artist & Arts Educator (IL)

Lisa Castellanos, Taller GiRASOL (CA)

Isabel Castro, St. Sucia (TX)

Arianna Chavez, Dedalus Foundation (NY)

Lizette Cruz Watko, Diamante, Inc | LizetteInvita (NC)

Jessy De Leon, Comparte tu Luz (PR)

Alicia Ehni, New York Foundation for the Arts (NY)

Anna Lisa Escobedo, Calle 24 Latino Cultural District | CA Historical Society (CA)

Lucy Galarza, INTEMPO (CT)

Sergio Garcia, Big Thought – Dallas City of Learning (TX) A

Jaime Garza, Dos Santos | Pachanka Music Culture | ESDC (IL)

Suzy Gonzalez, Artist, Educator, Organizer (TX)

Chris Guerra, Boston Mayor’s Office of Arts + Culture (MA)

Erick Iñiguez, East Los Angeles Community Corporation (CA)

Abril Iñiguez-Rivas, Arts for LA (CA)

Ivan Jasso, Cara Mia Theatre Co (TX) http://artandseek.org/spotlight/ivan-jasso/

Christine Lamprea, Cellist (PA)

Fabián Leyva-Barragán, Walker Art Center (MN)

Maya Malan-Gonzalez, Teatro Luna & Milagro (CA)

Michael Menchaca, Visual Artist (TX)

Stephanie Mercado, Self Help Graphics (CA)

Mario Mesquita, Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (CA)

Johana Moscoso, John Michael Kohler Arts Center(WI)

Ashley Perez, SAY Sí (TX)