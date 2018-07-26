San Antonio Goes Crazy for Photography

On Saturday, September 15, San Antonio will host the free one-day Four X Five Photo Fest, a full day of inspiring photography keynotes and workshops geared towards professional photographers, enthusiasts, and the creative class. It has jammed tons of events into this single day.

The keynote speaker will be Eli Reed. He has worked with every international magazine imaginable and has been a Clinical Professor of Photojournalism at the University of Texas at Austin since January 2005 where he continues to work on various documentary projects.

There will be a panel, “Our Women in Photography” to explore how women are working to change the conversation of how stories are told. There will be an artist talk by Mark Sobhani, a San Antonio-based photographer. There will be a talk on “Photography and the Law” about copyrights, a workshop on “Printing for Impact,” and a “Print Swap Happy Hour.” It will also host a film screening of Tía Chuck: A Portrait of Chuck Ramirez. The film is the feature length directorial debut by filmmakers Angela and Mark Walley chronicling the life and work of the late artist Chuck Ramirez (1962-2010).

If that’s not enough, San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country will also present the FOTOSEPTIEMBRE USA International Photography Festival throughout the month of September. While the 4X5 Photo Fest is geared toward photographers, both amateur and professional, FOTOSEPTIEMBRE USA is for photo enthusiasts in general. Most shows are in San Antonio, but others are scattered throughout the region. For the full schedule, go here.

Go see some photos!