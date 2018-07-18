Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Steve Parker Wins Second Annual Tito’s Prize

Steve Parker Wins Second Annual Tito’s Prize

/
18 Jul 2018
/
/
0 Comments
Steve Parker, winner of the second annual Tito's Prize award in Austin
Steve Parker, winner of the second annual Tito's Prize award in Austin

Steve Parker

Big Medium in Austin has named Steve Parker the winner of its second annual Tito’s Prize award. The Austin-based musician, artist, and curator has been quite active on the scene over the past couple years: he was a participant in the Contemporary Austin’s 2017 Crit Group program and exhibition, composed an interactive sound walk around the city for the 2018 Fusebox Festival, and was asked to produce a public art piece for Austin Art in Public Places. He’s also created ad hoc musical instruments out of car horns, recycled pipes, bicycles, and drones. Additionally, Parker is the founder and curator of the Blanton Museum of Art’s SoundSpace music series.

Steve Parker Traffic Jam project in Austin Texas

Steve Parker’s Traffic Jam at the 2015 Fusebox Festival

As winner of the second annual Tito’s Prize, Parker will receive a $15,000 award and a solo show at Big Medium that will be on view during the East Austin Studio tour. Parker commented on how the award will help his practice:

“I’m immensely honored and grateful to Tito’s and Big Medium for this opportunity. It’s hard to describe how momentous this award will be for my practice. In the short term, it will provide me with the space, financial support, feedback, and platform to develop and refine a new gallery-oriented body of work. Looking forward, I am hopeful this opportunity will help me to wrestle with some fundamental questions in my own work, and in turn, equip me to make a positive, long term impact to some of our city’s most pressing artistic, cultural, and social issues.”

The Tito’s Prize is awarded by Big Medium in collaboration with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, which is based in Austin. Parker was chosen for this year’s prize by a three-person panel that included Andrea Mellard, Director of Public Programs & Community Engagement at The Contemporary Austin; artist Dennis Nance, who is Galveston Arts Center’s Curator; and Veronica Roberts, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Blanton Museum of Art.

Last year’s Tito’s Prize was awarded Austin artist Zack Ingram.

To learn more about Parker’s work, go here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
, ,
You may also like
Artists: Don’t Just Go to EAST, Be a Part of EAST
Third Annual Art Swap in Austin This Saturday
Not Gallery
Austin’s Not Gallery to Close After Current Show
Visitors at the MFAH
It’s a Good Weekend to See Art in Texas
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'