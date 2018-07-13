Deadline Approaching for Three Big Texas Open Calls

This July marks the conclusion of three Texas-based open calls. See below to be sure you get your work submitted on time!

The Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art’s open call for The Victoria Show: DECODE 361

What is it: The Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art in Victoria, Texas is seeking artworks by South Texas artists for its first open call show, titled The Victoria Show: DECODE 361.

Deadline: July 13, 2018

Qualifications:

—Artists should live within a 100-mile radius of Victoria, Texas or have a strong connection to the area by previous residency or work

—All artists 18 years and older, working in any media, will be considered

—All chosen work must be delivered to the museum exhibition-ready, including proper hanging hardware

—Artists are responsible for picking up their work at the conclusion of the exhibition

For information on how to submit, go here.

Lease Agreement’s 12th Street Screening Series Open Call

What is it: Lease Agreement is a nomadic curatorial project based in Huntsville run by Adam Farcus. The 12th Street Screening Series takes place on the last Tuesday of every month at the 12th Street Bar in downtown Huntsville.

Deadline: July 15, 2018 at 11:59PM

Qualifications:

—Open to artists and filmmakers who are 18 or older

—Submissions are free

—Proposed programs should be between 45 and 60 minutes in length

—Proposals may include full videos or excerpts

—Works must be submitted via video hosting sites such as Youtube or Vimeo, personal websites, or gallery sites

For information on how to submit, go here.

Lawndale Art Center’s Big Show

What is it: Lawndale’s Big Show is an annual juried exhibition open to Houston-area artists. Last year’s show was juried by former Menil Collection curator and current Blaffer Art Museum director Toby Kamps, and this year’s show is juried by Evelyn C. Hankins, senior curator at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington D.C.

Deadline: July 26, 2018 at 11:59PM

Qualifications:

—Open to artists living within a 100-mile radius of Lawndale

—Each artist may submit up to 3 original artworks completed between January 2017 to present

—Works previously exhibited in Houston will be disqualified

—All works must be exhibition ready and include proper hanging hardware. Works that are not stable enough to endure the exhibition may not be eligible

For information on how to submit, go here.