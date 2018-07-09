Galveston’s Art Lending Library Acquires New Works

This past November, Nick Barbee launched Galveston’s Art Lending Library (ALL), a project that allows members to “check out” artworks in ten-week periods, as if they were books in a library. Supported by a $7,000 award from The Idea Fund — a Warhol Foundation grant allocated in the Houston region by thee Houston arts organizations — Galveston’s ALL is designed to support living artists and prove to people that you don’t have to be rich to live with and enjoy art. As the project’s description states:
“The economic threshold to collecting prevents artists from connecting to an audience. Patrons typically invest thousands of dollars into purchasing, displaying, and insuring art. While this model has its benefits, it also leads to art becoming a symbol of status and wealth. By removing the economic hurdle of purchasing, we foster a community of new art patrons.”
Since it launched last year, Galveston’s Art Lending Library has acquired four new works, all purchased with funds collected from the library’s membership dues. The collection is now 25 pieces strong, and memberships are available at the ALL’s various levels:
Student Rate: $40/ year entitles members to borrow one available piece at each lending event
Collector Rate: $75/ year entitles members to borrow one available piece at each lending event
White Glove Rate: $125/ year entitles members to borrow one available piece at each lending event, plus the ALL will deliver the work and install it
Galveston’s Art Lending Library still has a few memberships available. It’s newest member, the Galveston Arts Center, will hang its chosen piece adjacent to its upstairs galleries to be enjoyed by all who visit. See below for the ALL’s four new acquisitions, and for a list of artists represented in the library’s collection.
You can become a member of Galveston’s Art Lending Library by visiting its website. Its third lending event is scheduled for Saturday, July 14, 2018, from 7-9PM at 2202 Ave K, Galveston.
The library’s new works include:
Artists in the Art Lending Library’s collection include:
Gregory Bergeron, Galveston
Daniel Bertalot, Houston
Elaine Bradford, Houston
Tracey Keller Ceniceros, Houston
C.J. Davis, Dallas
Steven Fisher, Pearland
Lila Freeman, Brooklyn
Tommy Gregory, Houston
Loc Huynh, San Marcos
Marie Leterme, Galveston
Angel Oloshove houston
Pat Palermo, Brooklyn
Angelica Raquel, San Marcos
Jon Read, Houston
Dan Schmahl, Galveston
Bret Shirley, Houston/Oaxaca
Rose Stern, Houston
Kamila Szczesna, Galveston
Noah Towery, Memphis
Brad Tucker, Austin
Rick Ulysse, Miami
Erika Whitney, Houston
Ann Wood, Galveston
Blade Wynne, Virginia