Galveston’s Art Lending Library Acquires New Works

This past November, Nick Barbee launched Galveston’s Art Lending Library (ALL), a project that allows members to “check out” artworks in ten-week periods, as if they were books in a library. Supported by a $7,000 award from The Idea Fund — a Warhol Foundation grant allocated in the Houston region by thee Houston arts organizations — Galveston’s ALL is designed to support living artists and prove to people that you don’t have to be rich to live with and enjoy art. As the project’s description states:

“The economic threshold to collecting prevents artists from connecting to an audience. Patrons typically invest thousands of dollars into purchasing, displaying, and insuring art. While this model has its benefits, it also leads to art becoming a symbol of status and wealth. By removing the economic hurdle of purchasing, we foster a community of new art patrons.”

Since it launched last year, Galveston’s Art Lending Library has acquired four new works, all purchased with funds collected from the library’s membership dues. The collection is now 25 pieces strong, and memberships are available at the ALL’s various levels:

Student Rate: $40/ year entitles members to borrow one available piece at each lending event

Collector Rate: $75/ year entitles members to borrow one available piece at each lending event

White Glove Rate: $125/ year entitles members to borrow one available piece at each lending event, plus the ALL will deliver the work and install it

Galveston’s Art Lending Library still has a few memberships available. It’s newest member, the Galveston Arts Center, will hang its chosen piece adjacent to its upstairs galleries to be enjoyed by all who visit. See below for the ALL’s four new acquisitions, and for a list of artists represented in the library’s collection.

You can become a member of Galveston’s Art Lending Library by visiting its website. Its third lending event is scheduled for Saturday, July 14, 2018, from 7-9PM at 2202 Ave K, Galveston.

The library’s new works include:

Artists in the Art Lending Library’s collection include:

Gregory Bergeron, Galveston

Daniel Bertalot, Houston

Elaine Bradford, Houston

Tracey Keller Ceniceros, Houston

C.J. Davis, Dallas

Steven Fisher, Pearland

Lila Freeman, Brooklyn

Tommy Gregory, Houston

Loc Huynh, San Marcos

Marie Leterme, Galveston

Angel Oloshove houston

Pat Palermo, Brooklyn

Angelica Raquel, San Marcos

Jon Read, Houston

Dan Schmahl, Galveston

Bret Shirley, Houston/Oaxaca

Rose Stern, Houston

Kamila Szczesna, Galveston

Noah Towery, Memphis

Brad Tucker, Austin

Rick Ulysse, Miami

Erika Whitney, Houston

Ann Wood, Galveston

Blade Wynne, Virginia