Artist Deadline Approaching: More Parking Meter Art For Dallas

Over the past couple years, local governments in a number of Texas cities have commissioned artists to adapt their work to various “urban canvases”: parking meters, recycling trucks, electrical boxes, and wayfinding signs have all received some sort of artistic treatment. Now, the City of Dallas has a deadline approaching for proposals for more parking meter art.

The city’s One Meter at a Time pilot program began in 2014 and was developed with the goal of revamping 60 parking meters into public art. Featuring seven DFW-area artists, the program included temporary installations on meters in Downtown Dallas, the Farmers Market and Oak Cliff. Then, in 2016, Dallas artist Terry Hays was asked to create designs for parking meters in Deep Ellum to go along with the area’s lively mural scene and street life. For these, Hays used images and patterns derived from the “overall creative spirit of the neighborhood.”

Now, thanks to funds from Downtown Dallas Inc., the City of Dallas is looking for up to three artists to create more parking meter art in Southeast Downtown Dallas (Farmer’s Market/City Hall/Citylab HS) and the city’s West End area. Following the initial application open to artists on the city’s Pre-qualified Emerging Artist List, short-listed artists will be asked for design proposals for 50 meters, which if realized, will be fabricated on vinyl and installed. Artists will be chosen by a panel of arts professionals and community representatives.

For more information on the open call, see below. The application deadline is July 6, 2018. To apply, go here.

Proposed artwork must follow these guidelines:

—Respond to the history and environment, or current location within the Downtown Dallas community,

—Be resistant to graffiti and vandalism,

—Require little or no maintenance,

—Be free of safety hazards,

—Comply with ADA requirements,

— Note: There is no electrical access at these locations.

Pricing:

Total Commission Value: $24,000 ($8,000.00 per artist for up to 3 artists)

$300 for concept designs for the selection panel to review

Submission Materials

—A cover letter detailing interest and ability to complete the project

—Professional resume

—Six JPEG images of current work

—Names and contact information of three references.

Send submissions by email to: downtowndallasparkingmeters [at] gmail.com