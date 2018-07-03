Two Austin Artists Win Mid-America Arts Alliance Grants

The Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA) has announced its grantees for FY19 Artistic Innovation. The seventeen grants, awarded to artists from Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas, include two given to Austinites.

Forklift Danceworks won a $15,000 grant for future community oriented projects entitled My Park, My Pool, My City. Visual artist Calder Kamin was also awarded 15K for the project Dream Tomorrow, Today, which is described below:

Audiences are welcomed into the exhibition Dream Tomorrow,Today by a 100‐foot installation of The Time Machine Tunnel at the DoSeum in San Antonio. This part of the exhibition features possible outcomes for our future based on our choices. The words “Dream Tomorrow, Today” hang above the “time machine” gate which leads to “Trash Town,” a landfill colonized by various trash‐loving animals built out of a diverse collage of plastic remnants. The exhibition continues on to three other rooms where students will design a future sustainable city, learn about careers in innovation, and work together in a design lab.

Congratulations to Forklift and Kamin!