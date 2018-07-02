Jim Pirtle to Perform in his own Performance Art Bar

Jim Pirtle performs every once in a while, but nowadays he is probably best known as providing a space for other performance artists in what Houston Press calls “Downtown’s weirdest bar,” NotsuoH.

Tomorrow night, July 3, at 9pm, NotsuoH will present two new performance art works, one by Mr. Pirtle himself. His Vestibular, “a piece about positional security” will be followed by a new work by Robert Catalusci, a “multi-sensorial performance art installation where a shamanic universe deconstructs the present metaphysical human condition.”

For those who need to give performance art a second chance and, especially, those who have never hung out with NotsuoH performance art fans, it may be the right time.