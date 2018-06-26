Austin Artists: Deadline Approaching for Fusebox Applications

Every year, the Fusebox Festival opens up applications for Austin-area artists in order to make sure that local performers have their chance to be seen in the festival. This year’s round of applications is due on Friday, June 29, 2018 at 5 p.m. Central Time. See the qualifications for local artists below, and apply by going here.

Qualifications:

—The lead artist on the project must live in Austin or the immediate surrounding area (comprised of the city’s ten city council districts)

—Acts that cross a variety of mediums (performance, visual art, film, music, theatre, culinary, literary, etc.) and explore live performance in unique ways

—Works that can be performed in all kinds of spaces (galleries, theaters, and outdoor, site-specific and immersive settings, and generally unexpected spaces) are welcome

—Projects of all sizes are welcome. Fusebox can provide various kinds of support, including financial and/or in-kind (i.e. marketing, production, venue etc.)

The festival encourages applications from artists who create projects that:

—Playfully invent and reimagine

—Question assumptions about form/structure/context

—Challenge us to look at the world differently and/or with a fresh perspective

—Engage with our city and its communities in unique ways

Fusebox Festival is also currently hiring. For more on that, go here.