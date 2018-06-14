Advertise   Donate
This and That: Kanye West and Robert Irwin

14 Jun 2018
Kanye West’s YEEZY Home

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: austere architectural spaces

Kanye West’s YEEZY Home

Kanye West’s YEEZY Home

Above: two renderings of Kanye West’s YEEZY Home, conceptualized as pre-fab, concrete, low-income housing. (Yes, it does look very prison-like.)

Below: images of Robert Irwin’s untitled (dawn to dusk) at the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas.

Art by Robert Irwin

Art by Robert Irwin

 

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan

