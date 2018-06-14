Plan a Trip! Project Row Houses to Lead Smithsonian Tour in D.C. This Summer

Project Row Houses in Houston is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and part of that year-round celebration includes PRH’s trip to Washington D.C. in August to host a tour of the nation’s capital and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened two years ago. PRH is inviting to public to sign up for an all-inclusive tour package.

The trip takes place August 2-5, and about the Smithsonian tour (via PRH): “The museum’s collection includes a permanent display on Project Row Houses as well as work by founding artist Floyd Newsum. While at the museum, attendees will meet with staff for special discussions on the development of the museum and its important role in the national conversation.”

Attendees for the four-day trip will pay a very reasonable all-inclusive fee for flights, meals, and hotel stay, and the tours. Other stops on PRH’s D.C. tour include the National Portrait Gallery and the 11th Street Bridge Project.

You can register here.