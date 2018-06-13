Notes From Alabama Song: Nick Flynn and SA Hinson

The following is by Nick Flynn.
UNGHOSTED
into existence
here it is, ta-da, illuminated
flare. You
underground—oilbirds—
If you don’t know how
to walk, you whisper,
them . . . . You put
hear the lake, you
put a hand on my scar & I hear
you. Press
harder, I say, until I don’t know
my chest is their burrow
or if your hands put them there,
not empty
or down its throat . . . . What if
it never was about
but about our eyes becoming
water? Here’s
you were gone—it’s
eventually—but, after, when
my chest, when
anything, I was a ghost touching
& the thing is I didn’t know I was
a ghost until your hands
to go . . . . Now
will simply . . . what? Return
hiding?
‘SA Hinson: Intervals’ appeared at Alabama Song in Houston from April 21 – May 5, 2018. All artwork by SA Hinson, 2018. Photography by SA Hinson.
UNGHOSTED, by Nick Flynn, 2018, from I WILL DESTROY YOU, forthcoming from Graywolf Press in 2019. Flynn’s other works published by Graywolf can be found here.