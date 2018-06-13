Notes From Alabama Song: Nick Flynn and SA Hinson

Ed. note: The following is the second installment of a series titled ‘Notes From Alabama Song.’ Over the course of 2018, Glasstire will run pieces by writers in relation to a new series of shows appearing at the Houston art space Alabama Song . The pieces, presented here as companion writings about the shows, are commissioned and edited by Gabriel Martinez, artist and director of Alabama Song. Read the first installment here

The following is by Nick Flynn. UNGHOSTED

I’ve tried to dream this lake

into existence

for years &

here it is, ta-da, illuminated

briefly beneath our

flare. You

show me the birds that live

underground—oilbirds— If you don’t know how

to walk, you whisper,

you could break

them . . . . You put

a hand on my chest & I

hear the lake, you

put a hand on my scar & I hear

the ground, seeming to breathe

you. Press

harder, I say, until I don’t know

if my shoulders are the birds or if

my chest is their burrow

or if your hands put them there,

but at some point my body is

not empty

& it wants things poured over

or down its throat . . . . What if

it never was about