The Nasher Announces North TX Microgrants

The Nasher Sculpture Center announced the winners of the Nasher 2018 Artist Microgrants, a program which provides annual financial support to North Texas artists through the distribution of small-sum grants which may be used to fund the purchasing of equipment and materials, travel or research, or even studio space. Each Nasher Microgrant awardee will receive $2000 to realize projects related to his or her studio practice. This is the fourth year the Nasher has granted these awards.

“The Nasher is proud to contribute to furthering the practice of North Texas artists,” says Curator of Education Anna Smith. “This year’s awardees represent the important creative work that artists do to shed light on critical social issues and to create meaningful dialogue with our community.”

The 2018 Nasher Microgrant awardees are:

Nida Bangash

DADE (Angie Reisch, Ellen Smith, Diana Antohe and DS Chapman)

Arnoldo Hurtado

Jonathan Molina-Garcia

Colton White

Congratulations to all! For details on how they plan to spend their money, go here.